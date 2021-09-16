Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III (NYSE:STRE) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) were up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 38,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 16,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III (NYSE:STRE)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

