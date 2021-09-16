BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BB Seguridade Participações from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get BB Seguridade Participações alerts:

Shares of BBSEY opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.91. BB Seguridade Participações has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28.

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services, and administration, promotion, and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan, and health insurance.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.