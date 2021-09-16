22,011 Shares in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,011 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 63.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 54.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

WGO stock opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.99. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $87.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WGO. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

