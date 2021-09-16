AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AXIM opened at $0.70 on Thursday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It focuses in the research, development and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and genetically controlled botanical products. The firm also involves in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies.

