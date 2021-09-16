Empirical Finance LLC Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,862 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 41,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,156 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 611,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after buying an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 297,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after buying an additional 29,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.