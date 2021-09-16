Ethic Inc. Has $600,000 Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after purchasing an additional 132,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,252,000 after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 15.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $372.75 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

