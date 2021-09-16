Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 70,112 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,112 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 36.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 53.6% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 53,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MIN opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

