Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 7,483 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Shares of RA stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.