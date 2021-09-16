Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,232 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 66.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 444,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,935,000 after acquiring an additional 40,696 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 16,967.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

BNS opened at $62.05 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.