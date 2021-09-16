Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Cut by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340,106 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,407,000 after acquiring an additional 763,540 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,631,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,288 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.30. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91.

