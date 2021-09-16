Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 200 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Leidos by 73.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $94.14 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average of $100.34.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

