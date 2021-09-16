Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7,048.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,770,000 after purchasing an additional 230,084 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 95,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,650,000 after purchasing an additional 33,562 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT opened at $259.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.01. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

