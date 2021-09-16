BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $3.26 Million in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,172,000 after buying an additional 226,562 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,086,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,041,000 after buying an additional 20,929 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,641,000 after buying an additional 95,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after buying an additional 116,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,048,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $529.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $481.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.63, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $532.94.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

TECH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.91.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $5,072,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.07, for a total value of $773,721.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,445 shares of company stock worth $30,456,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

