Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,327 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $14,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 116,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Nucor by 1,072.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 49,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 45,724 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $236,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at $245,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

NYSE NUE opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.52 and its 200 day moving average is $94.87. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

