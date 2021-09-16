Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading Down 5.5% After Insider Selling

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) dropped 5.5% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 78,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,077,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Specifically, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGEN shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Agenus in the first quarter valued at about $7,164,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the second quarter worth about $13,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 17.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agenus by 37.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,636,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,205 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

