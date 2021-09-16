Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 347,377 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.77% of Two Harbors Investment worth $15,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 521.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.82.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.