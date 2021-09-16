Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 4,486 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Toro were worth $22,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Toro by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Toro by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,122,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in The Toro in the first quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in The Toro during the first quarter valued at $1,148,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTC opened at $105.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day moving average of $109.03. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a one year low of $80.29 and a one year high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

