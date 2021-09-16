Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,132 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.80% of Golub Capital BDC worth $20,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. On average, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, CEO David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,970.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 114,146 shares of company stock worth $1,798,043 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

