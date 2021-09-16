Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $205,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 94,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 127,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 39,851 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 128,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 291,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 43,310 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $52.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average is $52.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

