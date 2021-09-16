Aviva PLC Sells 655 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

NYSE:AEE opened at $85.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

