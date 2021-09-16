Aviva PLC Sells 4,188 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Seagen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 4.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $152.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.44. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total value of $5,957,903.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,534 shares of company stock worth $19,967,680. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

