PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after purchasing an additional 601,592 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,180,000 after buying an additional 998,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,913,000 after buying an additional 614,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $30.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PPL shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

