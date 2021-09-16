Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 91 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Stepan were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Stepan by 2,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $114.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Stepan has a 52-week low of $105.96 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.06.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $595.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.43 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

