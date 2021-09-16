Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,321 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WTS opened at $176.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.21 and a 12 month high of $176.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.