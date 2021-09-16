Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Kenneth R. Hahn Sells 15,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $560,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,373.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kenneth R. Hahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Kenneth R. Hahn sold 162 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $6,480.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Kenneth R. Hahn sold 60,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $2,233,200.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Kenneth R. Hahn sold 56,829 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $2,306,120.82.

Coursera stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,060,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,230,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 23,149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,750,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

