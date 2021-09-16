Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola Sells 59,563 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $2,779,209.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.17 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

