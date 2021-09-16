AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) COO Douglas J. Seith Sells 21,444 Shares of Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,619,879.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ATRC opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.23. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $85.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 74.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AtriCure by 121.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 76,206 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter valued at about $9,028,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter valued at about $5,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

