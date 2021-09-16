Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Major Shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc Buys 44,210 Shares of Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 44,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $820,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 24,749 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $457,856.50.

On Monday, August 30th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 44,042 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $787,030.54.

On Thursday, August 26th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 22,982 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $380,352.10.

SPRO opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $595.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. Analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPRO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

