Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,508.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $123.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.77. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $130.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2,467.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.