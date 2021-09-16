Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 4,284 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth $14,905,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 211,029 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 232.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 111,166 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 18.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 81,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%. Analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

