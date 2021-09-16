Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $238,000 in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OZON. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ozon during the second quarter valued at about $3,851,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Ozon during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ozon during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 6.9% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,714,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,507,000 after acquiring an additional 110,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

OZON opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion and a PE ratio of -28.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.66. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OZON shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

