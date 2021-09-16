Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $253,000 in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,564 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,095,000 after purchasing an additional 780,782 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,273,000 after buying an additional 794,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,955,000 after acquiring an additional 468,710 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 11.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after acquiring an additional 191,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,262,000 after acquiring an additional 81,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

