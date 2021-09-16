Atria Investments LLC Buys 2,054 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 482.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AAON by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 9.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AAON by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $34,839.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON opened at $65.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.72. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.55.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

