Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,794 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAG. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $91.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.38. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

