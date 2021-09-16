Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $324,000 Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 141,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1,696.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,538,000 after buying an additional 236,080 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $177.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.43. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $135.52 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 1.01.

LBRDK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

