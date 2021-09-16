Atria Investments LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,929 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,269,000 after buying an additional 1,344,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,121,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,378,000 after acquiring an additional 629,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,703,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,974,000 after acquiring an additional 112,516 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,286,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,025,000 after acquiring an additional 319,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,119,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $34.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.63.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

