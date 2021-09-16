State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 5,176 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Wayfair worth $30,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 50.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.16, for a total value of $382,023.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,339,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,512 shares of company stock worth $2,219,409. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock opened at $276.40 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.04.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.63.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

