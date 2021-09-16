MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 54.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 188.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

MDU stock opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

