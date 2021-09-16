D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

DHI stock opened at $88.64 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

