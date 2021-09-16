Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 685.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 50,067 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after buying an additional 1,347,922 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Valero Energy by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,042,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,672,000 after buying an additional 676,459 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,102,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,188,000 after buying an additional 597,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 897.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 410,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,359,000 after buying an additional 368,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $66.51 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.62 and a 200-day moving average of $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.07.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

