D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Holdings Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,948,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.79. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

