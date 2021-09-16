Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $290.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.68. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $304.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

