Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $111.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $8,950,692.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,338,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,555 shares of company stock valued at $42,137,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $119.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.96. Qualys has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

