Atria Investments LLC Has $3.38 Million Position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 26.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,401 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19.

