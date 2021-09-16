Atria Investments LLC Purchases 1,830 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth $50,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $167.70 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $176.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.56.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.80.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

