Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Receives €131.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €131.44 ($154.63).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLAG. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.50 ($106.47) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

ETR HLAG opened at €225.00 ($264.71) on Monday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 1 year high of €230.20 ($270.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €195.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €167.91.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

