Analysts Set Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Target Price at $21.00

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GMBL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $178.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMBL. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,197,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 222,409 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 49,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

