Short Interest in InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Increases By 2,637.5%

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 2,637.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,079,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:INND opened at $0.01 on Thursday. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
About InnerScope Hearing Technologies
