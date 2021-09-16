Short Interest in InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Increases By 2,637.5%

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 2,637.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,079,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:INND opened at $0.01 on Thursday. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of scalable business to business and business to consumer solutions. Its product includes the BTB SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. It also offers universal tele-audiology solution; buying group and best practices programs; patient management system; direct-to-customer; IOS and android app development; aural rehab program; advertising and marketing; audiology and hearing device clinics; and research and development.

