Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.95

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Bank of Georgia Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01.

Bank of Georgia Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment provides consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other credit facilities, funds transfer, and settlement services.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.