Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.15

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 35710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAXPY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

